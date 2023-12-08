LUBBOCK, Texas — The United Family and Mrs. Baird’s Bread announced the November winners of the 12th annual Teachers on the Rise program.

The winners for November are Ivana Gutierrez of Ramirez Elementary School (Lubbock Independent School District), Chelsea Spies of Levelland Middle School (Levelland ISD), and Garrett Tressler of Lubbock Cooper High School (LCISD).

“This has been a tremendous semester for the Teachers On The Rise program,” said Shane Sumrow, the program’s director. “Through these nominations, we have already heard countless testimonials about the great things teachers are doing in our classrooms.”

Winning teachers receive $100 United Supermarkets gift card, lunch for two to the Texas Tech Club, and a gift box of Mrs. Baird’s goodies. The students who nominated a winning teacher receive a $50 American Express gift card.

To nominate a teacher, click here.