Team Grinch collects over 2000 toys to give out on Christmas

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Grinch and his team have collected thousands of gifts they will hand out during the Christmas holiday to children in Lubbock.

Bama, who plays the Grinch, said this year, his team has grown in size after people who followed his page from last year reached out to be part of the team.

“I was like, ‘Hey, guys, I just get the toys, and ya’ll figure out where they’re going,’ said Bama.

Bama said together, the team has attended hundreds of events throughout the South Plains. Members of his team dress up as different characters, including Cindy Lou Who, Martha May, Elf on the shelf and even a mini-Grinch named Grinchy.

“I think running into Grinchy was one of the best things they ever could have happened because he mimics every single thing that I do,” said Bama. “We’ll tell him, ‘Please don’t do it, please don’t do it- But he does it anyway, and the crowd loves it.”

Bama said everyone on the team is a dedicated volunteer.

“I think, for the most part, it’s where we come from,” said Bama, “None of us were born with a silver spoon in our mouth. There were things we wanted we couldn’t get, so we want to be able to help people.

Jonathan Hamil plays Grinchy and said he has fun dancing and dressing up but that his main goal is to serve others.

“The goal is to get people to be more happy,” said Hamil.

Amy Tilton, a member of Team Grinch, said the best part of being part of the team is being able to change people’s lives.

“There are a lot of people in Lubbock that are hurting and financially need the help with Christmas to get the toys and stuff and being able to help them at brighten their day and get everybody in the Christmas spirit,” said Tilton.