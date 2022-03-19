LUBBOCK, Texas — Teddy Jacks Hub City Grill is hosting a fundraiser for the Team Luke Hope For Minds Foundation on Monday, March 21.

According to a press release provided to EverythingLubbock.com, the restaurant will donate a portion of each guest ticket to the foundation.

“We are proud to support Tim and Team Luke with this special day-long event,” Teddy Jack’s owner and former NFL player Curtis Jordan said.

They money will help the foundation continue its mission to fund research for traumatic brain injuries.



For more information, you can contact the Team Luke Hope for Minds Foundation at 806-256-4555.