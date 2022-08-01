LUBBOCK, Texas — On July 28, 2015, the parents of then 9-year-old Luke Siegel received a call that marked a day the family would never forget. It was also a day that impacted an entire community.

Tim Siegel, Luke’s father, took to Facebook in remembrance of his son and the trial he faced.

“I want to thank you for your support, your prayers, your messages, and your encouragement over these last 7 years,” part of the post read.

Luke was in a golf cart accident that put him in cardiac arrest. He also suffered head and chest trauma, according to information from their foundation’s website.

The child was taken to University Medical Center where the family said he spent 44 days and underwent three brain surgeries. He was then transferred to Cook’s Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth where he was treated for four months.

Neurologists told Luke’s parents that based on MRI results, he would likely never use his voice or his limbs.

Luke went through months of physical, occupational and speech therapy before the family arrived back home to Lubbock on January 6, 2016.

He overcame adversity and began to “use his limbs to command,” the website said.

The family has since started a foundation “Team Luke” and teamed up with an Austin-based organization “Hope4Minds,” sharing a similar goal – enhance the lives of children with brain injuries and give their families hope and resources.

Luke Siegel passed away due to COVID complications on August 19, 2021 and his story lives on through those that continuously show support to family and their mission.