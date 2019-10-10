Tech alumni offering $50,000 reward in Andre Emmett murder case

LUBBOCK and DALLAS — Ten Texas Tech alums offered a $50,000 reward for information in the Andre Emmett murder case.

The alumni association at Texas Tech said a group of 10 alums headed by former Chancellor Kent Hance put up the money.

On September 23, Dallas Police said, “Emmett … was approached by two unknown suspects as he sat in his vehicle in front of his residence in the 1800 block of N. Prairie Avenue.”

Emmett was a Red Raider hall-of-fame player for Texas Tech who went on to play for the NBA.

Dallas Police on Thursday morning offered an updated statement in the case confirming the existence of the $50,000 reward for information “that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense”

Dallas PD also provided updated information on a suspect vehicle saying it was a white four-door Chrysler with 20-inch rims.

Police also released images of a Rolex watch and a gold & silver necklace that were taken from Emmett right before he was shot.

Images of stolen items provided by Dallas Police

Fox 4 in Dallas on Thursday aired a story with a police detective in the case who said that the two men who approached Emmett and robbed him showed no sign that they actually knew him. He gave up those items and then ran away.

Video released by Dallas Police back in September showed one of the suspects shoot Emmett as he ran.

Related Story: Police statement says Texas Tech hall-of-famer Andre Emmett shot and killed

“There are people, witnesses out there … telling us who is responsible for this,” Detective Scott Sayers told Fox 4. “Just telling us who is responsible is not enough. We need factual information, factual witnesses to come forward.”

We hope to provide an update on the $50,000 reward.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers 214-373-TIPS (8477), or Detective Scott Sayers at 214-283-4849.

CLICK HERE to see the story from Fox4News.com.

CORRECTION: The original version of this story quoted Fox 4 with information on who put up the money. However, based on new information, this story has been updated.

Use THIS LINK or the video player below to see updated video provided by Dallas Police on Thursday morning. It shows the suspect vehicle in the case.