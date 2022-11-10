LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech Athletics will host nine of the 13 families who lost loved ones in the Kabul Airport bombing last August for Veteran’s Day weekend, officials told us on Thursday.

“A gold star mother once said, ‘The greatest tragedy is not losing her son in war, but the greatest tragedy is that her son will never be remembered,” said Danny Koch, A Member of the Friends of the Monument of Courage.

The VFW Post 2466, The American Legion, Post 575, The Purple Heart, Chapter 0900, and the Friends of Monument of Courage are determined to remember those veterans lost, so they are partnering with Tech Athletics for the Celebrate America Football game between Tech and Kansas starting at 6 on Saturday.

“They will be recognized before the game for their sacrifice and their service,’ Koch said. “And it’s not just the veteran who served. Their families served, especially in war. Those families were isolated from their soldier or their Marine, but they served as much as the soldier did in Iraq or Afghanistan.”

For Veteran’s Day on Friday, the organizations involved asked everyone to help paint the town purple, since Texas Tech is a Purple Heart University, and the city and county of Lubbock are Purple Heart entities.

“So, we’ll remember the 13 this weekend and we ask Lubbock and West Texas; the South Plains-to join us to honor the 13. Wear purple tomorrow, fly your American flag, and remember those who have sacrificed so much for us,” Koch encouraged.

On Friday evening, “We’ll have a [free] concert at the Rock City Church starting at 7:15 by Jeff McCreight. Jeff will be doing patriotic music, inspirational music and even a little Lubbock-Buddy Holly music for those families who are coming in from all over the nation.”