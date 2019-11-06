Tech basketball fans are ready for another year of success

LUBBOCK, Texas – It’s a feeling, that gives you goosebumps. The loud cheering in the United Supermarkets Arena when you are surrounded by thousands of your friends, cheering on your team.

“The home atmosphere is unreal. It is nothing like anything in the Big 12 or in college basketball. I feel like as students we are such a community and there is so much support behind our Red Raiders,” said Hailey Schmitt, Senior at Texas Tech.

After the run to the National Championship, that feeling is heightened because to Tech fans they are fearless champions.

“After last years finish, there is really high hopes for this year,” said Chaz Wright, Sophomore at Tech.

This year they are playing top-ranked teams like Kansas, Lousiville and Kentucky.

“I totally want to see to Kentucky. I waited outside to get into all the Kansas when College GameDay was here. I just got a new student ID made so there is no problems with me getting in,” said Chandler Windhan, Freshman at Tech.

For students, in order to get into the Kentucky game, they must attend the first four home games and the Iowa State game on January 18th.

“I’ll come to every game over Christmas break if it means I get-go to the Kentucky game so I’ll be there for sure,” said Windhan.