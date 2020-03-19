Tech cancels in-person May commencement ceremonies

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University cancelled their May commencement ceremonies Thursday, according to a letter sent to students by Lawrence Schovanec.

The letter said Texas Tech is exploring plans for a virtual commencement.

The ceremonies were scheduled for May 15 and 16.

Read the full letter below:

At this time, we must prioritize the health of our students. their families, and our faculty and staff. Therefore, it is necessary to cancel our in-person commencement ceremonies planned for May 15th and 16th.

This is deeply disappointing for all of us. but especially for our graduates and their families and friends. We will award degrees to all students who complete the necessary coursework and requirements for May 2020 graduation. and diplomas will be mailed to all graduates.

Because we are committed to honoring our graduates, we are developing plans for a virtual commencement ceremony to be streamed online. We recognize that this experience will not substitute for the traditional face-face ceremony; however, we will try to include as many components of our graduation celebrations in this virtual program as possible. In the coming weeks. we will send additional details on the virtual ceremony to all projected May 2020 graduates and their home academic units.

We will also provide the opportunity for May 2020 graduates to participate in a future face-to-face ceremony, hopefully at the August 2020 ceremonies, if it is safe to do so.

We are all saddened by this tom of events. I hope that a virtual ceremony in May and the opportunity to participate in a future commencement ceremony will provide the opportunity to honor the achievements of our graduates and the contributions of the family, friends, faculty and staff who supported them in eaming their degree.