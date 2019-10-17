Tech names new Chief Marketing and Communication Officer

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University. Texas Tech University President Lawrence Schovanec today (Oct. 17) named Matthew Granger Dewey as the university’s Chief Marketing and Communication Officer. Dewey will lead Texas Tech’s overall marketing, communications, research-based messaging and branding activity in an effort to advance the mission, reputation and capacity of the university toward filling its priorities.

Dewey has served as the senior executive director of marketing and communications for the Office of University Advancement at the University of Michigan since March of 2018. He brings 18 years of experience in marketing, communications and public relations in higher education, health care, government and consulting, including 12 years as a senior marketing, communications and public relations leader in large, complex, non-profit organizations.

“I’m thrilled to join Texas Tech University at such an exciting time of growth and upward momentum,” Dewey said. “I look forward to leading an inclusive, collaborative effort as we refine our brand strategy and grow our marketing and engagement efforts within Texas and around the world.”

In his time at Michigan, Dewey helped oversee the completion of a $5-billion, comprehensive capital campaign, leading the strategy, planning and coordination of activities for more than two dozen university-wide events, robust marketing activities around the world, a comprehensive media and public relations strategy, plus print and digital communications.

As the Office of Development’s chief communication and marketing officer, Dewey served as a strategic communications adviser to several university executives and officers. He helped lead a collaborative, university-wide digital donor experience strategy focused on meeting the needs of the university’s constituents.

“Matt Dewey has an impressive record in building marketing and communication programs around strategic campaigns and initiatives at some of the nation’s top institutions, including a successful multibillion-dollar fundraising effort at the University of Michigan,” Schovanec said. “Texas Tech University is an institution with a positive trajectory and a great story to tell. I look forward to working alongside Matt as we continue to advance the university’s brand in our state, nationally and globally.”

Prior to his time at Michigan, Dewey served two years as the associate vice president for marketing and communications in the department of university relations at Santa Clara University in California. There, he led collaborative efforts university wide for Santa Clara’s 2020 strategic plan and upcoming comprehensive $1-billion capital campaign.

A graduate of the University of Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business, Dewey also served four years as the senior director of marketing and communications at the University of Illinois-Champaign’s Office of the Vice Chancellor for Advancement, where he contributed to the development and implementation of strategic plans for advancement initiatives.

Before entering the academic world, Dewey was the manager of interactive marketing and communications for The Carle Foundation, Carle Foundation Hospital, Carle Clinic Association and Health Alliance Medical Plans in Urbana, Illinois. He also has served as director of internet services for Area-Wide Technologies LLC, in Champaign, Illinois, and as a web developer and communications specialist for the Village of Rantoul, Illinois.

Dewey was chosen after extensive interviews with numerous candidates, led by an internal search committee headed by Jamie Hansard, senior vice president for enrollment management, and Michel Frendian, an associate with the Spelman Johnson search firm.

“I would like to thank and commend search committee chair Jamie Hansard, members of the search committee and Michel Frendian with Spelman Johnson for their thorough and diligent review of the candidates during this process,” Schovanec said.

