Tech professor, climate scientist Dr. Katharine Hayhoe talks appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and her new book

LUBBOCK, Texas — As the expression goes in Texas, it’s not the “first rodeo” for world-renowned climate scientist Dr. Katharine Hayhoe when it comes to national television.

The Texas Tech professor has appeared on everything from CNN to CBS This Morning to sit-downs with former president Barack Obama — and now to Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week to discuss climate change and her work in West Texas.

She said appearing on the late night comedy was a fun and refreshing change.

“Usually, when I have the opportunity to speak about climate change, it’s on news programs, so it’s very serious. This time, we actually got to have some fun. I love it because I truly think we should be talking about climate change everywhere,” Dr. Hayhoe said.

On the show, she revealed to Kimmel that the Hub City is actually the perfect place to study climate science.

“It turns out that [Lubbock] is the best place to be a climate scientist, who knew! We went here because the university wanted my husband, and I was the tag-along. But I’m living in oil country where people question the science, but where they’re more vulnerable to impacts than almost anywhere else,” Hayhoe said during the episode.

Hayhoe emphasized that Texas is the most vulnerable state in the country to suffer major and often devastating weather changes. She added that the weather in Lubbock puts the city on the map for climate scientists.

“Almost 10 years ago, the Weather Channel had a competition for the wildest weather in all of the United States … and [Lubbock] won!” Hayhoe said.

She also discussed her new book out now called Saving Us: A Climate Scientist’s Case for Hope and Healing in a Divided World.

“It’s written very much from a perspective of someone who lives right here in Lubbock who can see how our weather is getting weirder, how it’s affecting us no matter who we are … Things are changing where we live, and so all of this matters to us right here in Texas. It’s not about what’s happening on the other side of the world, it’s about how it affects us now,” Hayhoe said.

