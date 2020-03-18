Tech: Student is one of the COVID-19 cases in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Texas Tech University student was the Lubbock resident who tested positive for coronavirus, according to a letter sent to students by the university Wednesday.

The student was part of the group evacuated from Europe and is currently in isolation along with several family members, according to Tech.

Tech said the student returned March 15.

In a written statement and a news conference on Tuesday evening, the city of Lubbock revealed the first two confirmed cases. One case was identified as a resident of Hockley County, according to the city.

Then, on Wednesday, the city revealed that a third person has also tested positive. The city also released information about two public locations where people might have been exposed by the Texas Tech student. Those locations were the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport and the Rosa’s location at 4th Street and Quaker Avenue.

Read the full letter from TTU President Lawrence Schovanec below:

I am committed to providing up-to-date information to our community as this situation continues to develop and today I’m writing to let you know that one of our students who we evacuated from Europe has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), upon returning to Lubbock on Sunday evening, March 15. That student is currently in isolation, and several family members who have been in contact with the student are currently under quarantine. I must emphasize based on CDC guidance, we developed a strict protocol for transportation and accommodations for all students who were returning to the country. Despite our best efforts, one of our students has tested positive for the virus.

We have worked closely with the City of Lubbock throughout this crisis and we will have a joint press conference with city officials at 5:30, which will be streamed via Facebook Live on the City of Lubbock page, so you can learn more information. The safety and security of every student, faculty member, and employee is our top priority. We will continue to take all necessary measures to prevent the spread of this virus, and keep the members of our community safe.