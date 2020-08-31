Tech students make hundreds care packages for elderly across Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech students are bringing a nonprofit they and other college students started in Dallas to the Hub City.

Amishs Kumar, co-founder and Executive Director of COVID Check-In, said the organization was initiated to help bring joy to the elderly during COVID-19 by making care packages that include items such as coloring books, colors, crosswords and snacks.

“We were like ‘let’s give back to these nursing homes and assisted living homes,'” Kumar said, “because it seemed that no one was giving back to them they were really forgotten.”

Kumar said the organization in Dallas made over 900 care packages. She said they loved the response so much that they wanted to bring it to Lubbock.

“We were like, let’s bring it to Lubbock where our second home is,” said Destiny Ho, a Lubbock Director for the organization. “This is where we go to school nine months out of the year this is where we want to help spread just a little more positivity.”

Grace Mathew, a Lubbock Director for the organization, said they are still fundraising for the project but that they have already contacted nursing and retirement homes in the area and are set to make 300 care packages. Mathew said making bags is simple and that several things can be included in them.

“The ladies at the nursing homes don’t get their hairstylists to come in, so things like that are really helpful,” Mathew said, “I know some nursing homes will want seeds to plant in their garden, books to read so anything you think that they would need like that [would be] really good to donate.