LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Police Department has seen an increase in stolen catalytic converters with more than eight thefts in the past week.

“We have been getting several reports on the catalytic converters being stolen usually in the evening to night hours here on the Texas Tech campus,” said Amy Ivey, Administrative Captain for the Texas Tech Police Department.

A catalytic converter is a necessary component of your vehicle that converts the harmful compounds of your engine’s emission, one that gets typically stolen to be resold.

Many students have started to raise their concerns about these targeted thefts.

“Concerned about me parking my car out specifically in the SUB because that’s a very open and accessible area for people to easily rob someone while they’re in class or while they’re taking an exam. So now that kind of worries me, makes me want to get back to my car even more than I want to now,” said student Ethan Armenta.

While it’s difficult to prevent it from getting stolen because the catalytic converter is located under the vehicle, students believe more can be done.

“I mean I feel like if there was a bigger night watch, I feel like it would be less likely to happen, but since we don’t have that, it’s just going to happen over and over again,” said student Jeff Krop.

There are currently no strong leads on who has been taking these converters but Tech police wants to assure students to take extra precautions and that they are still investigating reports.

“Depending on where the individual is parked, there could be cameras in the area. We currently do have our detectives working on some of the cases that have been reported earlier in the week to try and see if they can develop any leads in these cases,” said Ivey.

Other safety precautions that students can take include parking in well-lit areas, reporting any suspicious activity they see and making sure that all valuables have been removed from their car in case anything else gets taken.