Tech Terrace floods as City installs new storm pipes

LUBBOCK, Texas — Water poured down the street as construction on the pipeline began in the Tech Terrace neighborhood. The City plans to replace the storm pipes and make several improvements to prevent flooding.

“We’re replacing an old pipe in Tech Terrace that’s kind of used up its useful life. We’re going to reroute it and put in a new pipe and help the drainage in that area,” said Mike Keenum, City Engineer and Division Director of Engineering of Lubbock.

Keenum warned residents may see parts of the neighborhood temporarily closed or have limited access to homes while construction is underway.

“Be aware it is going to be an inconvenience for short periods of time some time as they are digging and cutting the road to put in the pipe,” said Keenum.

Despite going short periods without water or parts of the neighborhood having limited access, many residents said it is worth it.

“I think it’s important to go ahead and change them out. I mean I don’t think we really have any alternative in this … I like my running water, and I know that sometimes we’re going to have interruptions, and that’s okay,” said John McCallum, Tech Terrace resident.

Many of the residents in the neighborhood said, while it is a minor annoyance, construction is necessary to make sure the old pipe is replaced.

“If it needs to be done, then it needs to be done,” said McCallum.

The project is scheduled over the next six months. The contractors are working with the neighborhood to prevent as many disruptions as possible. City officials also said they want to be finished before the end of the year.