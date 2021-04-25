Tech Terrace water pipeline project to begin Monday, April 26

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

On April 26, 2021, Utility Contractors of America, Inc. will begin construction of a new 21-inch storm water pipeline at Tech Terrace Park and Gary Avenue, at 22nd Street. The project will result in possible traffic delays for residents on 22nd Street from Flint Avenue to Gary Avenue, and on Gary Avenue from 22nd Street to 23rd Street.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area, if possible, and to use extreme caution while driving in the construction zone.

