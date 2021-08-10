Tech to cover COVID-19 self-isolation location, costs for vaccinated on-campus students only

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University announced Tuesday that all students – vaccinated or unvaccinated – will be required to self-isolate if they test positive for COVID-19 during the semester. However, Tech will only provide a location for vaccinated students in university housing who need to self-isolate.

Texas Tech said if a vaccinated student living in university housing tests positive for COVID-19, they will either be provided a place to self-isolate or, if necessary, the university will cover the costs for an off-campus location to quarantine.

For unvaccinated students who test positive, the university said it would offer information on the options a student has for off-campus places to quarantine but will not cover any costs associated with the mandatory self-isolation.

Texas Tech explained that, before arriving on campus, unvaccinated students should develop an action plan if they are required to self-isolate due to COVID-19.

Due to an executive order by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, vaccines cannot be required for students returning to campus. However, Texas Tech highly encouraged that all students be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Tech also said unvaccinated students would be required to quarantine if they are exposed to COVID-19 regardless of if they develop any symptoms. However, fully vaccinated students who aren’t experiencing any symptoms will not be required to quarantine, even if the exposure comes from a close source like a roommate.

Similar rules apply to all faculty and staff. The full list of policies can be found here.