WHAT: Test of the Texas Tech University TechAlert! system, building public address system and outdoor sirens.

WHEN: 10:50 a.m. Thursday (March 24)

EVENT: With the start of severe weather season, Texas Tech will test its TechAlert! emergency communications system used to alert the university community of emergency situations, class cancellations and delays. This also will include a test of the building public address systems and audible outdoor sirens used to alert the university community of severe weather.

To update cell or home phone information, visit emergency.ttu.edu.

