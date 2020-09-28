TechAlert! test scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 1

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Texas Tech University:

Texas Tech University will test its TechAlert! emergency communications system at 1:50 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 1).

All faculty, staff and students should update cell phone, home phone or text message information at emergency.ttu.edu in advance of the test. The system is used to alert the university community of emergency situations, class cancellations and delays.

In addition to the TechAlert! system, the university utilizes a variety of communications tools in the event of an emergency. These tools include:

Emergency.ttu.edu, the online Emergency Communications Center. It will inform the Texas Tech community about what to do in advance of, during and after an emergency.

The university’s home page, Texas Tech Today, and social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter

Informing local media to deliver emergency information

Outdoor siren notification system

Texas Tech also has made enhancements to TechAlert!, adding capabilities for students, faculty and staff at regional sites across the state and including additional people associated with the university.

More Texas Tech safety tips and registration information can be found at emergency.ttu.edu.

