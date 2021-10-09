Ted Phea Boys & Girls Club hosting a re-opening dedication ceremony on Oct. 12

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Boys & Girls Club:

Lowe’s Home Improvement is completing 100 community impact projects as part of its 100th birthday celebration with projects all across the country. The Ted Phea Boys & Girls Club located at 1801 E. 24th St. has been lucky enough to be chosen as one of these community projects. Work has been going on at this Club and there will be a re-opening dedication ceremony of the Club on Tuesday, October 12th at 4:00 PM and everyone is invited.



The Club will be open for everyone to come by and take tours and see the updates that have been done. We will also have local representatives from Lowe’s Home Improvement as well as representatives from the Lowe’s Home Office in attendance. The Ted Phea Boys & Girls Club was chosen out of over 2,200 re-quests that were submitted and we are very thankful for this opportunity.



Lowe’s Home Improvement has partnered with us to provide various projects including purchasing and installing eight computers and monitors, along with a computer built in counter and new electrical. Additionally, the pavilion area will receive a new water bib and plumbing, as well as air hand dryers for the bathrooms. Both bathrooms will be painted and a new urinal will be added to the boys’ bathroom.

Finally a wind block will be added to the pavilion fence and the game room and kitchen will get new doors.

The Lubbock Boys & Girls Club is celebrating it’s 81st Anniversary of serving children ages 6 to 18 out of 4 Clubs in Lubbock and one in Shallowater. The Boys & Girls Clubs provide programming in three main categories and they are: Academic Success, Good Character & Citizenship and Healthy Lifestyles. The majority of children that are served this past year receive free or reduced lunch at school. Every member is served a hot meal each day after school and this past summer we served approximately 50,000 meals.

(News release from the Lubbock Boys & Girls Club)