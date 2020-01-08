Teddy Bear & Friends Repair Workshop on Saturday, January 18

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Science Spectrum & OMNI Theater:

Teddy Bear & Friends Repair Workshop

Sat., Jan. 18th (11:00 am to 2:00 pm)

Is your favorite stuffed animal a little worn out from being loved on so much? Then grab your favorite plushie and bring it to the Science Spectrum’s very own Teddy Bear & Friends Repair Workshop! Come see our “Professional Repair Team”, including veterinary technicians and staff from Above & Beyond Pet Care Hospital, so we can repair seams, missing stuffing, and loose or missing buttons while you enjoy animal themed hands-on crafts and activities in our “Rainforest Waiting Room”!

Additionally, the most famous bear of all, Smokey Bear, will be making a special appearance during the event on this day. Smokey Bear, will be on hand to meet and take pictures with children while reminding them of the importance of fire safety, especially during our dry West Texas winter season. Smoky Bear will be attending the event in conjunction with staff from the Texas Forest Service.

The Teddy Bear & Friends Workshop will be located in the ExploraZone Gallery next to the Lubbock Children’s Museum at the Science Spectrum, and is geared for children ages 2 to 8. Event participation is included with standard museum admission. No reservations are required for this event.

You can even catch a showing of Great Bear Rainforest in the Omni Theater for a special price of $5.00 per ticket this day only!

Science Spectrum Museum General Admission Rates:

$8.00 for Adults

$6.50 for Children (ages 3-12)

$6.50 for Seniors (60+)

Children 2 and under are Free.

