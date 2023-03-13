LUBBOCK, Texas– Teddy Jack’s Hub City Grill announced ” Johnny Fabs Cadillac Grill” is coming to Lubbock in social media post. The post was on March 4, and on Monday, Matt Jordan, a rep for Teddy Jack’s told EverythingLubbock.com the restaurant was expected to open in early summer 2023.

He also said Johnny Fabs will have “a retro feel” as well as variety menu with “a little bit of Tex Mex” complete homemade tortillas, an oyster bar, and rotisserie chicken. The social media post the menu will also include “diner-style burgers.”

“Johnny Fabs Cadillac Grill” will be located in South Lubbock at 11605 Slide Road, according to the social media post.

Jordan wanted to thank the people of Lubbock for their continued support of Teddy Jack’s and their other businesses.