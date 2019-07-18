Tee’d Off at Cancer: Ladies golf tournament to help in fight against cancer

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas — The American Cancer Society is hosting “Tee’d Off at Cancer,” a ladies golf tournament to raise funds and awareness for women’s cancers.

The inaugural tournament will be held at the LakeRidge Country Club on Monday September 30th.

People of all skill-levels are invited to attend, because in addition to the 18-hole tournament, they are offering a golf workshop. There, beginners can learn from golf coach Barbara Scott. There’s also a luncheon and an award ceremony.

Tickets are $100 per person or $800 for a group. Sponsorships are also still available. Sign up at teedofflubbock.org.

Watch the associated video for more details or CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar