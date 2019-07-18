Tee’d Off at Cancer: Ladies golf tournament to help in fight against cancer

LUBBOCK, Texas — The American Cancer Society is hosting “Tee’d Off at Cancer,” a ladies golf tournament to raise funds and awareness for women’s cancers.

The inaugural tournament will be held at the LakeRidge Country Club on Monday September 30th.

People of all skill-levels are invited to attend, because in addition to the 18-hole tournament, they are offering a golf workshop. There, beginners can learn from golf coach Barbara Scott. There’s also a luncheon and an award ceremony.

Tickets are $100 per person or $800 for a group. Sponsorships are also still available. Sign up at teedofflubbock.org.

Watch the associated video for more details or CLICK HERE.