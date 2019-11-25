Teen accused in deadly shooting now back in Lubbock behind bars

LUBBOCK, Texas — Juan Manuel Pineda, 17, of Lubbock was transferred from Terry County to the Lubbock County Detention Center on Monday.

Pineda is one of four people charged in connection with the shooting death of Jaime “Sylas” Duran, 16. However, they are not charged with murder. Three were charged with abandonment of a child and Pineda was charged with endangering a child.

Police responded to the corner of 37th Street and Avenue V on November 12 for shots fired. Duran was found shot in the head.

Police later located Danielle Morales-Perez, 24; Justin Garcia, 21; and Eva Garcia, 21. An arrest warrant said they and Pineda went to the intersection to buy $30 worth of marijuana. The warrant said they also had a 15-year old girl in the car with them.

The charges stem from endangering the girl, not for the shooting.

Inages of Eva Garcia, Danielle Morales-Perez and Justin Garcia from Lubbock Co. Detention Center.

A police report said during the attempt to purchase marijuana, Duran “pulled a handgun and attempted to rob [Pineda].” An arrest warrant said Pineda then shot Duran.

Related Story: $30 marijuana deal gone bad led to shooting and killing of 16-year-old in Lubbock, warrant said

Pineda was arrested in Brownfield on November 20.

Morales-Perez, and Justin Garcia remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds of $50,000 as of Monday. Eva Garcia was no longer listed in the jail.

Related Story: Pineda, described as “trigger man” in death of 16-year-old, arrested in Brownfield

Editorial Note: the booking photo will be added to this story when it becomes available.