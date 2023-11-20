LUBBOCK, Texas — 18-year-old Vincent Rios was arrested on November 3 after he was accused of shooting at a woman’s home back in 2022, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Monday.

According to the documents, officers were called to a home in the 2300 block of 25th Street for a shots fired call back in January 2022. The victim told authorities she heard “several shots go off” in front of her home before hearing a vehicle speed off. The documents said the vehicle circled back and fired more shots in front of the home.

The documents said officers found a vehicle that matched the description of the vehicle used in the shooting. The suspects, later identified as Rios and another male, passed officers and sped up before the officers could initiate a traffic stop. After a short pursuit, Rios and the other suspect were taken into police custody. Officers found an empty gun holster and a loaded magazine on one of the suspects, the documents said.

There were also shell casings found on the floorboard of the vehicle. Officers believed Rios and the other suspect tried to get rid of the gun by throwing it out of the vehicle during the pursuit. Officers later found the gun in a nearby yard, the documents said.

The affidavit accused Rios and the other suspect of intentionally shooting a firearm in the direction of the victim’s home without any regard for the residents’ safety.

Rios was arrested and charged with Deadly Conduct/Discharge of a Firearm, evidence tampering and several other charges. As of Monday afternoon, Rios remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond, according to online jail records.