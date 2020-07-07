Teen arrested, accused of exposing himself to female clerk in the lobby of a hotel

Image of Jayden Shawn Kelly from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report said officers arrested Jayden Shawn Kelly, 17, for disorderly conduct Sunday in the early morning hours. The police report said Kelly was accused of exposing himself to a woman in the lobby of a hotel.

WARNING: Reader discretion is advised for some of the details that follow.

Police were called to 5310 West Loop 289 (Townplace Suites). Officers spoke to an employee.

“She was working at the desk of the listed business when [Kelly] entered the lobby and exposed his penis to her, after making a noise to draw her attention to his person.”

Officers asked if he had been drinking.

“[Kelly] told me he had a few beers earlier,” the police report said.

He was given a criminal trespass warning to not return to the hotel. He was then arrested and taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center. He was released on Sunday afternoon.