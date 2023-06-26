LUBBOCK, Texas — Jaiven Gaither, 19, was arrested over a March robbery at Lowe’s Home Improvement in Lubbock, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Monday.

Jail records showed Gaither was taken into custody at the Motel 6 on June 20.

According to a report from the Lubbock Police Department, an officer was at the checkout line of Lowe’s on March 24 when he heard an employee say three suspects were trying to steal. The officer identified himself and tried to stop the suspects.

According to the report, one of the suspects said, “I ain’t doing nothing,” and got in a vehicle. As the officer tried to stop the suspects from leaving, the suspects ran over the officer’s foot while driving away. Court documents did not name the driver of the vehicle.

According to the police report, investigators were able to get a picture of three suspects from the store’s security system. Gaither was the only suspect publicly identified in court records.

Gaither was charged with aggravated robbery. As of Monday, he remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond.