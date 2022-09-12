LUBBOCK, Texas — Ebony Faith Constancio, 18, was arrested September 1 in Hidalgo County on a fugitive warrant out of Lubbock. She was then transferred to the Lubbock County Detention Center on Friday.

Constancio was charged with manslaughter, according to jail records in both Lubbock and Hidalgo counties.

Police were called to 19th Street and Milwaukee Avenue in the early morning hours of April 14. A pickup truck and an SUV collision “left one man dead and sent three others to the hospital.”

Police said the driver of the pickup, Russell Floyd, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene. The SUV driver was identified as Constancio.

Images of Ebony Faith Constancio from Lubbock County Detention Center (left) and Hidalgo County Jail (right)

“Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears the SUV was traveling south in the 1800 block of Milwaukee, while the pick-up truck was traveling east in the 6500 block of 19th Street, at which point the two vehicles collided in the intersection, traveling a short distance before coming to a rest at the southeast portion of the intersection,” police said at the time.

Constancio and two of her passengers were all hospitalized with injuries, police said at the time.

Court records said an indictment was filed on August 16, which said Constancio failed to control speed and failed to stop at a red light. The indictment said the collision caused the death of Floyd.

Constancio remained in the detention center Monday on a $20,000 bond. Driver license records indicated Constancio was from Brownfield.