LUBBOCK, Texas — A chase unfolded near Smyer on Sunday after a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper attempted to pull over a 17-year-old from Lubbock. According to the Lubbock County Jail Roster, John Anthony Torres, 17, was charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.

DPS said a trooper was on State Highway 114 and signaled Torres to stop, but he instead began speeding to Lubbock. He cut through a bank parking lot at 19th Street and Milwaukee Avenue. He then hit a curb and busted out the left, front and back tires of the vehicle, DPS said.

However, Torres kept driving through the intersection at 34th Street and Milwaukee, eventually turning into Costco where he got out of the car and ran, according to DPS.

DPS said after the trooper chased him for about 150 yards, Torres laid down and gave up.

According to DPS, Torres was evading because of his warrants. He remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center as of Monday.