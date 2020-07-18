Teen celebrates Sweet Sixteen at Wolfforth Farmer’s Market

LUBBOCK, Texas — One local teen celebrated her 16th birthday at the Wolfforth Farmer’s Market and invited everyone to come.

Mahaya Moore, the birthday girl, described her celebration as a joyous event. She said she enjoys being at the farmer’s market around all the other vendors and most enjoys helping her parents.

“[I feel] happy,” she said. “I am happy.”

Katrina Moore said her daughter has overcome a series of medical issues throughout her life. She said Mahaya was born with brain damage which causes her to have seizures. However she says her daughter always pushes through.

“She had a broken arm when she was six and we didn’t know for two weeks because she just carrying on like normal. Nothing stops her,” she said.

Katrina said her daughter went strong for the past eight months but last week had a seizure which landed her in the hospital. Thankfully, she said the tests didn’t confirm anything new and Mahaya is doing well.

Mitchell Moore, Mahaya’s father, said they’re proud of her and that she has encouraged them to start their own businesses.

“I was cooking at home all the time and Mahaya says one day, ‘Daddy you need to sell this stuff out there for all the people to enjoy,’ and honestly I had my doubts,” he said. “But she kept pushing it so we started up Moore’s Cajun Smokehouse and Miss Kate’s Place.”