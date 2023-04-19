LUBBOCK, Texas– Steven Salazar,17, was transferred from the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center to Lubbock County Detention Center on Wednesday after being charged with murder, according to online jail records.

Salazar was arrested for his role in the death of 50-year-old Robert Stewart who was found dead in a vehicle in the 2600 block of 46th street in October 2022. According to the LPD, there was evidence of “blunt forced trauma.”

Salazar was previously wanted by LPD and was described as a “threat to the public”

Police also arrested Bailey Forrest,17, and an unnamed 16-year-old girl in connection with the crime.

Salazar remained in the LCDC on a bond of $200,000.