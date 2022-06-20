WOLFFORTH, Texas — No injuries were reported after an SUV crashed into a Wolfforth home Monday afternoon.

The crash was reported just after 1:00 p.m. in the 1400 block of Kingston Street.

The Wolfforth Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com a mother was teaching her 13-year-old son how to drive when the crash occurred.

WPD said the teenager lost control of the SUV and crashed into a neighbor’s home.

The neighbor was at home when the crashed occurred.

Police said the mother was cited for allowing an unlicensed driver to operate a vehicle, having an unrestrained child in a vehicle and no insurance.