WOLFFORTH, Texas — No injuries were reported after an SUV crashed into a Wolfforth home Monday afternoon.
The crash was reported just after 1:00 p.m. in the 1400 block of Kingston Street.
The Wolfforth Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com a mother was teaching her 13-year-old son how to drive when the crash occurred.
WPD said the teenager lost control of the SUV and crashed into a neighbor’s home.
The neighbor was at home when the crashed occurred.
Police said the mother was cited for allowing an unlicensed driver to operate a vehicle, having an unrestrained child in a vehicle and no insurance.