SCURRY COUNTY, Texas– Isaiah Mendoza, 16, of Snyder, lost his life in a crash in Scurry County Saturday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to DPS, Mendoza was traveling west on County Road 132 when he “failed to correctly maneuver through a curve.” DPS said Mendoza traveled off the embankment and struck a bridge support on US Highway 84. Mendoza’s car came to a rest in a drainage ditch.

DPS said there was evidence that showed Mendoza was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

The conditions were described as wet and raining by DPS. Mendoza was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.