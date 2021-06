POST, Texas — A 17-year-old girl died in a crash 5 miles south of Post, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

DPS said Emilia Marie Christensen, 17, of Houston was driving an SUV Sunday evening along U.S. Highway 84. DPS said the vehicle drifted off the roadway into the center median. DPS said Christensen overcorrected the vehicle rolled.

DPS said conditions were dry and clear. DPS also said she was not wearing a seat belt.