Teen grabbed LPD officer’s gun, yelled ‘I got your gun’ several times, police report said

LUBBOCK, Texas — A teenager was arrested after he tried to take a gun from a police officer, a police report said.

On Monday around 6:30 p.m., Lubbock Police responded to the 2700 block of 37th Street to reports of a disturbance, the police report said.

When the officer arrived, Zakaydrian Pringler, 19, was standing outside of a residence refusing to leave, the police report said.

Pringler said he wanted some of his belongings from inside the residence. After telling Pringler to go stand by the patrol vehicle, the officer heard Pringler yelling and using vulgar language.

The police report said Pringler started walking away from the area, and ignored verbal commands to stop walking away.

While Pringler was continuing to walk away, the officer went after him and saw him standing by a pickup truck. The officer ordered Pringler to place his hands on the truck so he could be detained, but Pringler refused to comply, according to the police report.

While the officer was trying to detain Pringler, the police report said the officer felt a tugging and saw Pringler was trying to get the officer’s gun. The officer placed his hand on top of Pringler’s to prevent Pringler from drawing the gun, the police report said.

“I then heard [Pringler] yell, ‘I got your gun’ several times,” the officer wrote in the report.

The officer struck Pringler with a closed fist and Pringler fell to the ground, the police report said.

While the officer and Pringler were struggling on the ground, the police report said Pringler tried to grab the officer’s taser.

Another officer arrived on scene and detained Pringler, the police report said.

Pringler was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center and charged with taking a weapon from an officer, evading arrest and resisting arrest.

The police report said the officer suffered cuts and abrasions.