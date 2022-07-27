CLOVIS N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Clovis Police Department:

On July 26, 2022, at 4:39 p.m. Clovis Police Officers responded to the area of T-Mart, 320 W. 21st St., located at Hilltop Plaza in reference to shots being fired. While enroute, officers were also directed to 1908 W. 21St St. for a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old male with gunshot wounds to both his legs. The 16-year-old was eventually transferred to UMC for his injuries and is listed in stable condition. A 14-year-old male was also with the 16-year-old during the time of the shooting and was brought back to the police department and interviewed by detectives.

Ten (10) spent 9mm casings were located in front of T-Mart. Multiple security videos were pulled from surrounding businesses, which showed the events leading up to the shooting. The videos showed three males in a white car pull to the side of T-Mart. Two of the males exited the vehicle and began chasing after a fourth male who was on foot. The fourth male is seen producing a handgun and firing ten (10) shots, with two of the rounds striking the 16-year-old. A third male is seen getting out of the white car momentarily. All three occupants of the white car left the area.

The shooter was located near Main and Manana streets and was identified as a 17-year-old male. The firearm used in this incident was recovered by detectives.

This case is still under active investigation. At this time, detectives are trying to identify the third male who was in the white car with the 16-year-old gunshot victim and the 14-year-old male. After conferring with the 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, charges are still pending in this investigation.

The Clovis Police Department requests that any person having information related to this incident, contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921. We would also like to remind you, that information can be provided anonymously by using the Clovis Police Department’s tip411 app, which can be accessed by going to www.police.cityofclovis.org. Furthermore, anonymous tips can be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

End of release.