Teen identified in deadly East Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas– One teen is dead and another teen was injured after an altercation led to a shooting in East Lubbock early Friday morning.

At approximately 2:45 a.m., Lubbock Police responded to a shots fired call in the 1700 block of East 1st Place, said LPD spokeswoman Carson Glenewinkel.

1700 block of East 1st Place (Nexstar/Staff)

“Based on the initial investigation, 17-year-old Darrean Lee Nichols and 18-year-old Brianna Garza were in the 100 block of Avenue M when an altercation occurred. Both Nichols and Garza were shot and drove to a residence in the 1700 block of East 1st Place,” said Glenewinkel in a news release.

Nichols was transported to University Medical Center by EMS where he was later pronounced dead.

Garza was transported to Covenant Medical Center by a private vehicle. However, she had non-life threatening injuries and was later released, said police.

The case remained under investigation Friday by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit.