Teen identified in deadly East Lubbock shooting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

1700 block of East 1st Place (Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas– One teen is dead and another teen was injured after an altercation led to a shooting in East Lubbock early Friday morning.

At approximately 2:45 a.m., Lubbock Police responded to a shots fired call in the 1700 block of East 1st Place, said LPD spokeswoman Carson Glenewinkel.

Related Story: Overnight shooting leaves one dead

1700 block of East 1st Place (Nexstar/Staff)

“Based on the initial investigation, 17-year-old Darrean Lee Nichols and 18-year-old Brianna Garza were in the 100 block of Avenue M when an altercation occurred. Both Nichols and Garza were shot and drove to a residence in the 1700 block of East 1st Place,” said Glenewinkel in a news release.

Nichols was transported to University Medical Center by EMS where he was later pronounced dead.

Garza was transported to Covenant Medical Center by a private vehicle. However, she had non-life threatening injuries and was later released, said police.

The case remained under investigation Friday by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar