LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said Tuesday that an officer was intentionally struck by a stolen vehicle during a pursuit late Monday morning.

LPD said police were called to Clapp Park for a suspicious vehicle doing donuts in the parking lot. The vehicle drove away while an officer was attempting a stop on the stolen vehicle.

LPD said while driving away, the vehicle intentionally struck LPD Officer Larry Barnhill. Before being hit by the vehicle, Barnhill had discharged his weapon once, striking the vehicle.

Officer Barnhill suffered moderate injuries from being struck, LPD told EverythingLubbock.com.

After a short pursuit, the suspect vehicle, which was southbound on Avenue U, crashed into an SUV going west on 50th Street. The driver of the SUV, 18-year-old Joshua Ford, was taken to Covenant Medical Center with minor injuries.

Three juvenile suspects were taken into custody: the 14-year-old driver, a 14-year-old passenger and a 15-year-old passenger.

All three were taken to the Lubbock Juvenile Justice Center.

Read the full release by LPD below:

An investigation is underway by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit, along with the Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit, following an officer-involved shooting, and officer-involved pursuit in Central Lubbock Monday morning.

Lubbock Police were called to Clapp Park at 11:22 a.m. on September 5th for reports of a suspicious vehicle doing “donuts” in the parking lot. Multiple units, including members of the crime suppression unit, were dispatched to the area. The first unit to arrive, a crime suppression officer, was in the process of conducting a felony traffic stop on the confirmed stolen vehicle, when LPD Officer Larry Barnhill arrived to assist. Moments after Barnhill’s arrival, the driver of the vehicle fled the felony stop. During that process, the vehicle, which was driven by a 14-year-old male, intentionally struck Officer Barnhill. Prior to being struck, Officer Barnhill discharged his weapon one time, striking the vehicle and the vehicle only. The vehicle continued to flee the scene, initiating a pursuit from the initial crime prevention unit which was nearby.

Following a short pursuit, the suspect vehicle, which was traveling South on Avenue U, entered the intersection of 50th Street and Avenue U, colliding with an SUV traveling West on 50th street, driven by 18-year-old Joshua Ford. Ford was transported to Covenant Medical Center via ambulance with minor injuries.

The three suspects in the vehicle, all juveniles, fled on foot, but were quickly taken into custody. Once in custody, they were transported to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center. Their ages and charges are listed below.

14-year-old male: Driver – Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Evading Arrest in a Vehicle, Evading Arrest on Foot

14-year-old female: Passenger – Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Evading Arrest on Foot

15-year-old male: Passenger – Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Evading Arrest on Foot

No other injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.