Teen involved in stealing gun and high-speed police chase takes a deal

LUBBOCK, Texas– A Lubbock man entered a guilty plea on Thursday in federal court after he helped someone steal a gun from a South Lubbock business that prompted a police chase in October 2019.

On October 1, 2019, an officer with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) received information about a firearm that stolen from Academy Sports and Outdoors, located at 11445 Quaker Avenue, according to court documents.

At about 6:11 p.m., a juvenile went into Academy and went to the firearms counter. After the juvenile spoke briefly with an employee, he asked to see a firearm and then ran out of the store, court records state.

Court documents listed the stolen firearm as a Glock, model 45, 9 millimeter semi-automatic pistol.

The juvenile ran to a white Chevrolet Impala in a Walmart parking lot just north of Academy on 114th and Quaker Avenue. The Impala was followed to a 7-Eleven store at 4324 82nd Street by a citizen, the court records state.

The citizen called police and gave them the location where the vehicle was. Then, a Lubbock Police officer attempted to stop the Impala when it was pulling out of the 7-Eleven before a police chase. (get rid of ensued)

The driver reached speeds over 100 mph and eventually pulled over after chunks of the Impala’s back driver’s side tire began flying off the rim and struck the officer’s vehicle, court records state.

Four suspects were arrested, and Mazarious Williams, 18, was identified as the driver of the Impala, according to court records. The stolen firearm was also found in the vehicle.

During a recorded phone call from the Lubbock County Detention Center on October 2, 2019, Williams made a reference to his knowledge about the firearm being stolen from Academy.

If the court accepts Williams’ guilty plea, he could serve a maximum sentence of 10 years and may have to pay a $250,000 fine, according to court documents.

Even before Williams was arrested, police publicly asked for help in finding him.

