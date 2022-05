RALLS, Texas— The Texas Department of Public Safety said a 16-year-old from Ralls lost her life in a Crosby County crash that happened Sunday morning.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene, DPS said, due to crash-related injuries. Her car drove into north ditch at County Road 156, near County Road 159. DPS said the driver overcorrected and ended up in the south ditch.

Conditions were dry and clear, DPS said. The posted speed limit was 60 mph, DPS said.