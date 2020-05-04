Teen killed in overnight shooting identified

LUBBOCK, Texas — A teenager was killed after being shot overnight near the 200 block of Zenith Avenue, according to a press release from LPD.

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

Lubbock Police officers responded to a shots fired call on May 4 around 2:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Zenith Avenue.

Based on the initial investigation, a large crowd gathered in the 2600 block of East Baylor Street when shots were fired. Responding officers located 17-year-old Christopher Jolly with serious injuries. EMS transported Jolly to UMC where he was pronounced deceased. 

The case is still under investigation by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit.

