Teen said he was “playing with a gun” when he shot other teen, LPD report says

LUBBOCK, Texas– A police report revealed more information on a shooting involving juveniles Friday that injured a 15-year-old in Central Lubbock.

According to the Lubbock Police Department, the homeowner in the 3600 block of 43rd Street said he was in his room getting ready to send an email at his computer when he heard what he thought was a fight from another room.

The report said the gunshot victim, later identified as a 15-year-old, was covering his face with his hands. Another juvenile in the room said a 14-year-old shot the 15-year-old.

The 15-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the right side of his head, the report said.

According to the report, the juveniles told the homeowner the juvenile who fired the gun was in the closet. The 14-year-old was attempting to take other bullets out of the firearm when the homeowner opened the closet door.

The homeowner said he slapped the handgun out of the 14-year-old’s hand, grabbed it and put it in his pocket, the report said.

They then got into the homeowner’s vehicle and drove to Covenant Medical Center, the report said.

When the responding officer got to the emergency room at Covenant, the homeowner said he did not own the firearm involved in the incident and he had no idea where it came from.

Shortly after that, the officer detained the arrestee and asked him what happened. He said something along the lines of, “we were just playing with the gun.”

The officer was able to see the victim and asked what happened. The victim said the 14-year-old found the gun in an alley or in a river, but he was not sure which, the report said.

The 14-year-old pulled out the gun at some point, brandished it and fired a round.

The gunshot victim was worried about the fate of the 14-year-old, and the 14-year-old was worried about the victim.

Police took the 14-year-old to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center.