LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department on Friday identified the victim of a Central Lubbock shooting as Madison Nunez, 19.

Police said the call came in at 6:15 p.m. Thursday to the 5500 block of 37th Street. The LPD front desk initially said the caller reported Nunez was shot in the face.

After EverythingLubbock.com requested additional information, LPD stated, “Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Nunez planned to meet with an individual at this location, when she was shot by the individual.”

5500 block of 37th Street (Nexstar/Staff)

LPD said Nunez was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

No arrests were made as of Friday morning, according to police. LPD said the investigation is ongoing.