LUBBOCK, Texas — A teenager was shot and killed in a robbery near the 2300 block of Glenna Goodacre Boulevard early Thursday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Police said the call came in at 2:51 a.m. Jaden Brown, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LPD.

LPD said it appeared Brown went to the location with another person late Wednesday night to rob Jose Seguin, 20, at gunpoint. Police said during the aggravated robbery, Seguin shot at Brown and the other suspect, and Brown was struck.

Police said no other injuries were reported, and as of Thursday the investigation was still ongoing.

(LUBBOCK, TX) –The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a Thursday morning shooting in central Lubbock that left a 19 year-old dead.

Lubbock Police were called to the 2300 block of Glenna Goodacre Boulevard at 2:51 a.m. for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located 19 year-old Jaden Brown, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Brown went to the location with another individual around 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, to rob 20 year-old Jose Seguin at gun-point. As the aggravated robbery was taking place, Seguin began shooting at Brown and the other suspect and that is when Brown was struck.

No other injuries were reported and the investigation is on-going.

