Teen was going 83 mph on Loop access road before student killed in crash, court records said

Image taken at the scene of the crash (Nexstar/Staff); Gabriel Castillo, 19, via the Lubbock County Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock teen charged with manslaughter in connection to an April crash that took the life of a 17-year-old girl was going more than 35 mph over the speed limit when he lost control and struck a pole, according to court records.

Gabriel Castillo, 19, was arrested Thursday and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center for manslaughter.

The crash occurred just before 9:30 a.m. April 16. in the West Loop 289 access road just north of 34th Street.

Castillo was driving southbound when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a pole, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

The passenger, 17-year-old Megan Martinez, was declared dead at the scene, according to court records. Castillo suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Martinez’ mother told police that Castillo and her daughter had been arguing before the crash, but Castillo told police they had “made up.”

Castillo said the two high school students were on their way to a restaurant near 34th Street and Slide Road. The victim’s mother had received a text from her daughter that said she was not going to school that day, according to court records.

Castillo also told police he was going around 40 mph when a “silver or white SUV” failed to make a safe lane change and merged into his lane. He said this caused him to veer to the left and lose control before he crashed into the pole.

According to data from the airbag control module, Castillo was going 83 mph two seconds prior to the crash. The speed limit for the access road was 45 mph.

According to court records, an officer who responded to the scene witnessed Castillo screaming, “it’s all my fault! It’s all my fault!”

Court records said an LPD officer ultimately concluded in a police report that Castillo was driving recklessly, “and as a result of his recklessness caused the death of an individual.”

As of Friday, Castillo was being held in the detention center in lieu of a $50,000 bond.