LUBBOCK, Texas — Haley Perez, 13, has been fighting cancer for the past five years.

Her family has set up a GoFundMe to raise money to give her a pre-quinceañera.

The family is also throwing a brisket fundraiser on Saturday February 1 at Garza’s and Ramos’ Barbershop at 114 University Avenue. The fundraiser will start at 11:00 a.m. and will run until they run out, according to a flyer.

Click here to donate to Haley’s GoFundMe.

Watch KLBK at 6:00 p.m. for the full story.