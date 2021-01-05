Teenager arrested after overnight hit and run in Central Lubbock

Image of Juan Jose Flores from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Police arrested and identified the suspect in an overnight hit and run that left one person seriously injured Tuesday.

At approximately 12:50 a.m., officers responded to the area of 48th Street and University Avenue. The crash involved a Black Dodge Charger and motorcycle, police said.

According to police, the vehicle fled the scene.

Police identified the suspect as Juan Jose Flores, 18.

Flores was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on charges of intoxicated assault and failure to stop and render aid, according to jail records.

A bond had not yet been set for Flores, and the case remained under investigation Tuesday.

The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a crash that occurred between a passenger car and a motorcycle at approximately 12:49 a.m., Jan. 5 in the 4800 block of University Avenue.

The motorcycle was traveling northbound in the 4800 block of University Avenue in the center lane, and a Dodge Charger, driven by 18-year-old Juan Flores, was traveling behind the motorcycle. The Charger collided into the back of the motorcycle and then fled the scene of the crash. While fleeing, Flores struck a parked vehicle on 46th Street.

A witness followed the Charger to a residence in the 4600 block of Belton, and contacted police. Lubbock Police Officers arrived and arrested Flores for Failure to Stop and Render Aid and Intoxication Assault.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported by EMS to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

The Major Crash investigation is ongoing.