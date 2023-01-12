LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department revealed new details about a deadly shooting that happened at 6:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 4300 block of Canton Avenue.

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit has made an arrest in a Central Lubbock shooting that took the life of a 15-year-old male.

Officers were called to the area of the 4300 block of Canton Avenue at 6:24 p.m. on January 11th, 2023 for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, officers located one gunshot victim, 15-year-old Noah Rodriguez. Officers performed lifesaving measures however, Rodriguez was pronounced deceased on-scene by EMS.

Through the initial course of the investigation it appears that Rodriguez and other juveniles were handling a firearm when it discharged, striking Rodriguez. The METRO Unit has arrested a 15-year-old male for Criminally Negligent Homicide related to the shooting.

This case remains under investigation.

