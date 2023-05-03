HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas — Aunika Francine Maes, 18, of Spring died in a rollover on Tuesday evening, just after 6:00 p.m., according to crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Maes was driving eastbound on State Highway 114, east of Gull Road when she drifted into the south ditch and began to roll, DPS reported.

Her car eventually came to a stop. She was taken to Covenant Hospital in Levelland where she later died from her injuries, said DPS.

On Monday, an 18-year-old from Meadow also died due to a crash in Terry County.