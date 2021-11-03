Teenager shot and killed, Clovis Police searching for person of interest

CLOVIS. N.M. — The Clovis Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit was investigating the shooting death of a teenager that occurred Tuesday evening.

The incident was reported around 8:00 p.m. in the 700 block of East 7th Street.

According to CPD, dispatch received two 911 calls back-to-back in reference to a 17-year-old male who had sustained a gunshot wound to his head.

Officers arrived on scene and located the teenager. He was transported to Plains Regional Medical Center where he later died of his injuries.

CPD said the case was being investigated as a possible homicide.

Police said the residence where the incident occurred belongs to Theodore Avalos, 21, who is a person in interest in the case.



Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Avalos was asked contact the Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921, call Crime Stoppers at (575) 763-7000, or use the Tip 411 by texting your tip to 847411 to remain anonymous.