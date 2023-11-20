LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department on Monday said a 14-year-old and a 13-year-old were taken into custody and faced multiple charges after a police chase ended with a crash on Sunday afternoon.

LPD said an officer noticed a stolen vehicle in the 3900 block of Avenue Q at 3:50 p.m. and tried to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle kept going and started a “short pursuit.”

LPD said the driver headed into an alley in the 1500 block of 40th Street and hit a utility pole. According to police, the driver suffered minor injuries and the passenger was not injured.

The 14-year-old driver was charged with criminal mischief, evading in a vehicle, evading on foot and failure to stop and leave information, according to police. LPD said the 13-year-old passenger was charged with criminal mischief, evading on foot and failure to stop and leave information.

Both teens were taken to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center. LPD said the investigation was ongoing.